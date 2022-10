Join the Clarkston-based Blue Heron Headwaters online auction, which started on Sept. 28 and will run until noon on Oct. 8.

The organization’s in-person open house is Oct. 7 at the Gateway, 7150 N. Main St. Light refreshments and music will be provided.

Auction and open house tickets can be purchased at e.givesmart.com/events/sxC/.