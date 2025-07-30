Sianne Nevis Kovalchuk, 74

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sianne Nevis Kovalchuk, age 74, of Clarkston, Michigan, on July 23, 2025. She will be remembered for a life of dedicated service to her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, and her deep love for family. She was a faithful spouse in 53 years of marriage to her husband, Edward Kovalchuk, a loving mother to Ed (Chrissy), Nathan (Alisha), and Joshua (Gina), and an adoring grandmother to Haylie (Nathanael), Brooke, Amelia, and Layla. She also leaves behind her brothers, Walter (Karin) High, Jeffery High, Daniel High, and Samuel (Kellie) High, sister-in-law, Sandra High, as well as multiple nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Saxon High, and her brother Job High.

Sianne’s first devotion was to Jesus Christ. She gave her life in service to the Lord and to others as a Pastor’s wife, pianist, vocalist, Sunday School teacher, music leader, and a faithful witness. Serving faithfully with her husband, Sianne was an integral part of every facet of the ministry.

She was known for creating strong friendships with many that had the privilege to meet or work with her. As a teacher in both private and public education, Sianne dedicated her life to benefit a countless number of children. She was an advocate and champion for each student in her care. She assisted every child in reaching their full potential regardless of their circumstances or challenges.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Shalom Baptist Church 3400 Morgan Rd, Orion, MI 48359 with the Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.