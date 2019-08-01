Sign suggestions from Main Street resident

Dear Editor,

Last week’s article “City considers classic sign style” got me thinking. Obviously, Clarkston’s sign committee has too much time on their hands and wasting taxpayers’ money on their minds. Before this boondoggle goes any further, they should consider some signs that would improve life for the village residents. How about these for a start:

• Slow down and enjoy our Historic District;

• 30 MPH is the law not a suggestion;

• Look both ways before stepping into the street;

• J-Walking is a crime – use the crosswalks;

• Loud pipes make enemies; and

• Try finding a different route home!

Respectfully submitted by a Main Street resident.

Les Haight

Clarkston