Sing for good

Students from Clarkston Junior and Senior High schools used their talents for good causes.

Over 20 acts danced, sang, and played instruments during C-Factor, Jan. 30, to raise money for the Mikayla Ferer Scholarship Fund, Jen Phyle Scholarship Fund, Chad Tough Foundation, Gleaners Food Bank, Skate for a Change, Carehouse of Oakland County, and Humble Design Detroit. They also sold bracelets for Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Garza, who is battling cancer.

The audience voted for their favorite performer with donations – senior Niki Mehta won with her dance to “Saturn” by Sleeping at Last.

For more photos, check out the February 5, 2020 print edition of The Clarkston News. ~WARP