Ski teams ‘excited for the season’

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The weather is getting colder – just how the Clarkston High School Ski teams like it so they can hit the slopes for the winter season.

“I am excited for the season,” said Brian Popelier, head coach, adding Pine Knob Ski Resort, where they practice and race, is great.

“We are lucky Pine Knob is one of the best,” he said. “Definitely one of the best in the Midwest, definitely one of the best in the country for snow making capabilities. As long as it gets 20-29 degrees at night, they will make snow and in two to three days to be open to start skiing.”

Juniors Luke Farella and Sawyer Haiss were named captains for the boys team.

“They were so happy and excited,” Popelier said. “I am excited because they are both really good skiers. They are both really good kids. I am excited about the leadership they will bring to the team.”

The boys team lost five varsity skiers.

“It’s a lot to make up,” Popelier said. “Three of them were 4-year varsity skiers and captains. Their leadership and experience we lost last year. We do have a lot of young racers.”

He added there is a lot of strong competition on the boys team.

“We are young and I think we will get to be one of the stronger competitors in our division and in our region and in states. It’s just going to take some time to be there,” he said.

Seniors Courtney Bayley and Lyndsey Nicosia continue as captains for the girls team.

“Courtney had a great season,” Popelier said. “She has everybody looking up at her. She is a really good skier. She’s got a ton of potential. She has already proven herself as a winner and a leader. It’s going to be a great season for her I can already tell you that. She is ready to go. Some of those athletes you just know one more year. they have already proven it they are going to be great. Some people sit back and ‘say I am here. I’m good where I am at.’ She is definitely not one of those people. She’s ready to do more and dominate even more. It’s great to see.”

The girls are looking to repeat last season’s success as SEMSL, divisional and regional champions.

“They just did so well last year and third in states,” said Popelier. “Our goal is to win. We fell short of it, but we learned a lot about our team, our abilities and our goals last year. They are all eager and they are all willing to do it.”

Prior to the winter season beginning a lot of the racers were participating in other sports which Popelier said is great.

“They are training and getting ready for the season,” he added. “We are lucky in Clarkston a lot of our athletes are really advanced and they are really good so they are already a part of other programs they are getting ready for skiing that way,” Popelier said. “Some programs are doing dry land where they are running and working out together. Because our athletes are in other programs they are doing that.”

The teams have their first week of competition the first week of January, when they get back from break.

A first timers race is planned for Thursday, Jan. 6.

“It doesn’t matter your age, if you have never raced in high school at Pine Knob we stage a race for those kids which is a lot of fun,” Popelier said. “All of the other teams do the same thing. They get to experience what ski racing for those first timers. It’s a great way to get the parents involved and understand our race and how it’s run.”