Small biz Saturday

Two days after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, the nation-wide effort to show support for the small, independent businesses in the community.

As done last year, the City of the Village of Clarkston will provide free parking that day, Nov. 30, in the municipal lot at Main and Washington streets, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“Other parking enforcement in the city will also be relaxed that day,” Smith said. “Please make an extra effort to support our local stores and restaurants on the 30th and throughout the holiday season.”