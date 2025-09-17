Smart marketing strategies for 2026: Start early, grow fast

Recently I spoke with a new business owner in one of the communities served by View Newspaper Group’s 22 locally-owned newspapers — a community I’m proud to call home. When we talked about marketing strategy, she said, “Oh we’d love to market in the paper, but can’t afford it this year. We want to do it next year once our sales increase.”

Hearing this was frustrating but mostly, it made me want to help her even more. Particularly because I’d just wrapped up a campaign with a similar business in a neighboring town, one that started marketing before their grand opening and saw great results.

Small business owners are incredible at what they do, but they’re often juggling a million things at once.

Marketing isn’t always their expertise. Having spent decades in marketing and working every day with local businesses, I’ve seen firsthand the huge difference between those who invest in marketing and those who don’t.

Here’s the catch: many business owners think they need sales before investing in marketing. But the truth is the opposite. The businesses that thrive — even exceed expectations — are the ones that believe in a strong marketing launch. That initial boost builds awareness, drives sales and sets the foundation for growth. Without it, growth can be painfully slow and survival uncertain.

The SBA (U.S. Small Business Administration) points out seven additional common marketing myths that hold businesses back:

1. If my product or service is good enough, I don’t need to market it because it will sell itself.

2. The more types of customers I target, the more I’ll sell.

3. Good marketing delivers instant results.

4. Marketing is a waste of money.

5. Spending more always means more customers.

6. Online marketing is all I need.

7. If I use social media to market my business, I don’t need a website.

The last two myths applied directly to the new business I mentioned. Many are allured by the “free” aspect of social media, while not accounting for hidden costs. They simply hope their posts create enough awareness. I must note that I only learned about this new business through my work, not through social media, and I fit their target demographic; a perfect example that while social media can be an important part of the marketing puzzle, it cannot be relied upon alone.

While visiting another business owner, after he complimented our team saying the entire marketing process is effortless with us, he casually added, “Yeah marketing is something you just don’t budget for.” Another marketing myth and moment that reminded me why this topic is so important to share.

As the fourth quarter begins and planning starts for 2026, now’s the time to make marketing a priority —– not just an afterthought. It’s not an expense; it’s an investment that fuels sales and long-term success. Creating a marketing plan sets the foundation for tangibles that measure success, allowing yourself to track and react, maximizing potential. Keeping in mind that if sales drop, cutting marketing can make the situation worse. Marketing is the engine that keeps customers coming. As Henry Ford famously said, “A man who stops advertising to save money is like a man who stops a clock to save time.”

But how much should you invest in it?

Well, the SBA recommends spending between 7% and 10% of your gross revenue on marketing if you’re doing less than $5 million a year in sales and your net profit margin is in the 10 to 12% range. Start-ups and high growth companies should invest even more – 20 to 50% – while mid-sized businesses with up to $50 million in revenue can allocate 6 to 9%. Consumer-facing (B2C) companies generally need a bigger marketing budget than business-to-business (B2B) ones. There are other factors to considered based on industry and competition, but these are general rule of thumb.

Your marketing budget covers everything: print advertising, digital advertising, online presence (website, social media), local sponsorships and marketing campaigns. It should also include time and money to build community connections by attending local events, supporting local causes and getting involved with other businesses through partnerships and chambers of commerce.

Investing in smart, community-focused marketing isn’t just good business — it’s essential. Keeping consistency with your marketing is also key for your brand to stay top of mind and credible.

Cassandra Preseren is a Sales and Branding Specialist for View Newspaper Group.