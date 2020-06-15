Sora Pryomski, 83

Sora Jane Pryomski, longtime resident of Clarkston, passed away June 13, 2020 at the age of 83.

Preceded in death by her husband Zane.

Mother of Dr. Michael (Pam) Pryomski, Gary (Kristi) Pryomski and Laurie (Ranjit “R.J.”) Mugve, grandmother of Ryan Pryomski, Danna Pryomski, Dr.Nicholas (Ilona) Pryomski, Ross Pryomski, Robert (Kathryn) Pryomski, Dr. Neal (Dr. Amy) Mugve and Nikhil (Shaina) Mugve, great-grandmother of Dominik, Evelyne, Zane and Wade, sister of late Mary Barss, late Dick Mawhinney, Robert Mawhinney, late William Mawhinney and Judy Garrison.

Sora owned and operated Fashion Gallery dress shop for many years.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held July 10 by invitation.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or MI Humane Society.

