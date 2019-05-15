Special assessment district repaving

STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club
Private Road
Re-paving Improvement Special Assessment District
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Place: Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive
Clarkston, Michigan 48346
The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received a petition requesting a special assessment district for re-paving of private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision including Mohican Drive, Thendara Court, Thendara Boulevard from Thendara Court to just north of Mohawk Boulevard stopping where the pavement turns to gravel, Park Drive, Sequoyah Court, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard west to the start of the public road and Pequoit Drive (the “Road Improvement Project”). Having received such petition from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in that petition, the Township Board has tentatively declared its intent to proceed with the Road Improvement Project and has tentatively decided to establish a special assessment district to defray all or a portion of the costs of such improvements by special assessment against the benefited properties. The improvements are intended to provide special benefits to the properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together tentatively constitute the “Special Assessment District.” The petitions, cost estimate, and design plans are on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purpose of hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the Road Improvement Project, the petitions requesting the Road Improvement Project, and the tentative special assessment district.
Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.
BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
DATED: May 8, 2019
PUBLISHED: May 15, 2019
MAILED: May 15, 2019
Parcel Number Address
- 08-12-306-042 8821 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-308-013 4940 Neosho Dr
- 08-12-351-042 8735 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-351-050 8673 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-351-055 8661 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-351-058 8715 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-351-059 8701 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-351-061 8611 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-351-063 8672 Pequoit Dr
- 08-12-351-064 8651 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-352-001 8780 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-352-016 8761 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-352-021 8721 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-352-026 8669 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-352-030 8733 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-352-031 8747 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-352-032 8701 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-352-033 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-352-034 8710 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-352-035 8706 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-352-036 8702 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-352-037 8712 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-353-033 8754 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-353-035 8736 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-353-036 8730 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-353-037 8712 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-353-038 8690 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-353-040 8742 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-355-009 8575 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-355-010 8565 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-355-011 8491 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-356-031 8646 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-356-038 8642 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-356-040 8662 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-356-043 8649 Sequoyah Ct
- 08-12-356-044 Sequoyah Ct
- 08-12-356-048 8678 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-356-049 8684 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-356-053 8620 Sequoyah Ct
- 08-12-356-054 Sequoyah Ct
- 08-12-356-056 8631 Sequoyah Ct
- 08-12-357-010 8603 Park Dr
- 08-12-357-011 8580 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-357-013 8528 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-102-002 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-102-003 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-102-004 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-103-009 8315 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-103-012 8380 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-104-002 8516 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-104-019 Thendara Ct
- 08-13-104-021 8500 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-104-023 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-104-026 Thendara Blvd
- 08-13-104-027 8490 Thendara Ct