Special assessment district repaving

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club

Private Road

Re-paving Improvement Special Assessment District

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received a petition requesting a special assessment district for re-paving of private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision including Mohican Drive, Thendara Court, Thendara Boulevard from Thendara Court to just north of Mohawk Boulevard stopping where the pavement turns to gravel, Park Drive, Sequoyah Court, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard west to the start of the public road and Pequoit Drive (the “Road Improvement Project”). Having received such petition from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in that petition, the Township Board has tentatively declared its intent to proceed with the Road Improvement Project and has tentatively decided to establish a special assessment district to defray all or a portion of the costs of such improvements by special assessment against the benefited properties. The improvements are intended to provide special benefits to the properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together tentatively constitute the “Special Assessment District.” The petitions, cost estimate, and design plans are on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purpose of hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the Road Improvement Project, the petitions requesting the Road Improvement Project, and the tentative special assessment district.

Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.

BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

DATED: May 8, 2019

PUBLISHED: May 15, 2019

MAILED: May 15, 2019

Parcel Number Address