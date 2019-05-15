Special assessment district repaving

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club

Private Road

Re-paving Improvement Special Assessment District

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Date:              Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Time:              6:00 p.m.

Place:             Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received a petition requesting a special assessment district for re-paving of private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision including Mohican Drive, Thendara Court, Thendara Boulevard from Thendara Court to just north of Mohawk Boulevard stopping where the pavement turns to gravel, Park Drive, Sequoyah Court, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard west to the start of the public road and Pequoit Drive (the “Road Improvement Project”). Having received such petition from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in that petition, the Township Board has tentatively declared its intent to proceed with the Road Improvement Project and has tentatively decided to establish a special assessment district to defray all or a portion of the costs of such improvements by special assessment against the benefited properties.  The improvements are intended to provide special benefits to the properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together tentatively constitute the “Special Assessment District.”  The petitions, cost estimate, and design plans are on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purpose of hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the Road Improvement Project, the petitions requesting the Road Improvement Project, and the tentative special assessment district.

Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal.  An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.

BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

DATED:  May 8, 2019

PUBLISHED: May 15, 2019

MAILED: May 15, 2019

Parcel Number    Address 

  1. 08-12-306-042 8821 Thendara Blvd
  2. 08-12-308-013 4940 Neosho Dr
  3. 08-12-351-042 8735 Mohican Dr
  4. 08-12-351-050 8673 Mohican Dr
  5. 08-12-351-055 8661 Mohican Dr
  6. 08-12-351-058 8715 Mohican Dr
  7. 08-12-351-059 8701 Mohican Dr
  8. 08-12-351-061 8611 Thendara Blvd
  9. 08-12-351-063 8672 Pequoit Dr
  10. 08-12-351-064 8651 Thendara Blvd
  11. 08-12-352-001 8780 Mohican Dr
  12. 08-12-352-016 8761 Thendara Blvd
  13. 08-12-352-021 8721 Thendara Blvd
  14. 08-12-352-026 8669 Thendara Blvd
  15. 08-12-352-030 8733 Thendara Blvd
  16. 08-12-352-031 8747 Thendara Blvd
  17. 08-12-352-032 8701 Thendara Blvd
  18. 08-12-352-033 Thendara Blvd
  19. 08-12-352-034 8710 Mohican Dr
  20. 08-12-352-035 8706 Mohican Dr
  21. 08-12-352-036 8702 Mohican Dr
  22. 08-12-352-037 8712 Mohican Dr
  23. 08-12-353-033 8754 Thendara Blvd
  24. 08-12-353-035 8736 Thendara Blvd
  25. 08-12-353-036 8730 Thendara Blvd
  26. 08-12-353-037 8712 Thendara Blvd
  27. 08-12-353-038 8690 Thendara Blvd
  28. 08-12-353-040 8742 Thendara Blvd
  29. 08-12-355-009 8575 Thendara Blvd
  30. 08-12-355-010 8565 Thendara Blvd
  31. 08-12-355-011 8491 Thendara Blvd
  32. 08-12-356-031 8646 Thendara Blvd
  33. 08-12-356-038 8642 Thendara Blvd
  34. 08-12-356-040 8662 Thendara Blvd
  35. 08-12-356-043 8649 Sequoyah Ct
  36. 08-12-356-044 Sequoyah Ct
  37. 08-12-356-048 8678 Thendara Blvd
  38. 08-12-356-049 8684 Thendara Blvd
  39. 08-12-356-053 8620 Sequoyah Ct
  40. 08-12-356-054 Sequoyah Ct
  41. 08-12-356-056 8631 Sequoyah Ct
  42. 08-12-357-010 8603 Park Dr
  43. 08-12-357-011 8580 Thendara Blvd
  44. 08-12-357-013 8528 Thendara Blvd
  45. 08-13-102-002 Thendara Blvd
  46. 08-13-102-003 Thendara Blvd
  47. 08-13-102-004 Thendara Blvd
  48. 08-13-103-009 8315 Thendara Blvd
  49. 08-13-103-012 8380 Thendara Blvd
  50. 08-13-104-002 8516 Thendara Blvd
  51. 08-13-104-019 Thendara Ct
  52. 08-13-104-021 8500 Thendara Blvd
  57. 08-13-104-027 8490 Thendara Ct

 

 

