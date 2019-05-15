Special assessment district new paving

By on

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club New Paving Private Road Special Assessment District

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Date:              Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Time:              6:00 p.m.

Place:             Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received a petition requesting a special assessment district for the construction of paved roadway in place of an existing private gravel/dirt roadway on Onandaga Court, Onandaga Road, Shiawassee Drive, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard east to Lakeview Boulevard, Thendara Boulevard from Just North of Mohawk Boulevard where the pavement ends and then north to where the pavement begins for public roadway, and Waw-Ban-See Drive private, all being private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision (the “Road Improvement Project”).  Having received such petition from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in that petition, the Township Board has tentatively declared its intent to proceed with the Road Improvement Project and has tentatively decided to establish a special assessment district to defray all or a portion of the costs of such improvements by special assessment against the benefited properties.  The improvements are intended to provide special benefits to the properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together tentatively constitute the “Special Assessment District.”  The petitions, cost estimate, and design plans are on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purpose of hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the Road Improvement Project, the petitions requesting the Road Improvement Project, and the tentative special assessment district.

Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal.  An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.

BARBARA  A. PALLOTTA, CLERK

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

DATED:  May 8, 2019

PUBLISHED: May 15, 2019

MAILED: May 15, 2019

NEW PAVING – TENTATIVE

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

Parcel Number    Address 

  1. 08-11-434-029 5062 Waw-Ban-See Dr
  2. 08-11-434-036 5030 Waw-Ban-See Dr
  3. 08-11-434-037 Mohawk Blvd
  4. 08-11-435-006 5029 Waw-Ban-See Dr
  5. 08-12-302-018 Thendara Blvd
  6. 08-12-302-046 8840 Thendara Blvd
  7. 08-12-302-047 8979 Onandaga Rd
  8. 08-12-302-054 8955 Onandaga Rd
  9. 08-12-302-055 8900 Thendara Blvd
  10. 08-12-302-060 8915 Onandaga Rd
  11. 08-12-302-062 Algonquin Blvd
  12. 08-12-302-063 8991 Onandaga Rd
  13. 08-12-302-064 8945 Onandaga Rd
  14. 08-12-302-065 8850 Thendara Blvd
  15. 08-12-302-066 4936 Neosho Dr
  16. 08-12-302-067 8935 Onandaga Rd
  17. 08-12-303-016 Onandaga Rd
  18. 08-12-303-017 Onandaga Rd
  19. 08-12-303-020 8950 Onandaga Rd
  20. 08-12-303-022 8958 Onandaga Rd
  21. 08-12-303-023 8977 Shiawassee Dr
  22. 08-12-303-024 8963 Shiawassee Dr
  23. 08-12-303-025 4913 Algonquin Blvd
  24. 08-12-303-026 Algonquin Blvd
  25. 08-12-303-027 4909 Algonquin Blvd
  26. 08-12-304-006 4903 Algonquin Blvd
  27. 08-12-304-008 Shiawassee Dr
  28. 08-12-304-011 8912 Shiawassee Dr
  29. 08-12-304-012 8910 Onandaga Rd
  30. 08-12-304-013 Onandaga Rd
  31. 08-12-304-014 4878 Mohawk Blvd
  32. 08-12-306-032 8825 Thendara Blvd
  33. 08-12-306-035 8851 Thendara Blvd
  34. 08-12-306-039 8895 Thendara Blvd
  35. 08-12-306-040 8857 Thendara Blvd
  36. 08-12-306-043 Thendara Blvd
  37. 08-12-307-008 4955 Mohawk Blvd
  38. 08-12-308-007 Mohawk Blvd
  39. 08-12-308-010 Mohawk Blvd
  40. 08-12-308-012 4930 Mohawk Blvd
  41. 08-12-308-013 4940 Neosho Dr
  42. 08-12-309-008 Onandaga Rd
  43. 08-12-309-009 Onandaga Rd
  44. 08-12-309-013 4915 Mohawk Blvd
  45. 08-12-351-042 8735 Mohican Dr
  46. 08-12-351-049 4979 Waw-Ban-See Dr
  47. 08-12-351-053 5011 Waw-Ban-See Dr
  48. 08-12-353-016 8707 Onandaga Rd
  49. 08-12-353-027 Onandaga Rd
  50. 08-12-353-031 8685 Onandaga Rd
  51. 08-12-353-033 8754 Thendara Blvd
  52. 08-12-353-044 8751 Onandaga Rd
  53. 08-12-309-014 8714 Onandaga Rd
  54. 08-12-326-028 4864 Mohawk Blvd
  55. 08-12-331-005 Lakeview Blvd
  56. 08-12-331-008 Lakeview Blvd
  57. 08-12-353-041 8741 Onandaga Rd
  58. 08-12-353-042 8729 Onandaga Rd
  59. 08-12-353-043 8721 Onandaga Rd
  60. 08-12-354-005 Onandaga Rd
  61. 08-12-354-006 Onandaga Rd
  62. 08-12-354-010 8867 Mohawk Blvd
  63. 08-12-354-009 8895 Mohawk Blvd

