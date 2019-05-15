Special assessment district new paving

STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF OAKLAND
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club New Paving Private Road Special Assessment District
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Place: Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive
Clarkston, Michigan 48346
The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received a petition requesting a special assessment district for the construction of paved roadway in place of an existing private gravel/dirt roadway on Onandaga Court, Onandaga Road, Shiawassee Drive, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard east to Lakeview Boulevard, Thendara Boulevard from Just North of Mohawk Boulevard where the pavement ends and then north to where the pavement begins for public roadway, and Waw-Ban-See Drive private, all being private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision (the “Road Improvement Project”). Having received such petition from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in that petition, the Township Board has tentatively declared its intent to proceed with the Road Improvement Project and has tentatively decided to establish a special assessment district to defray all or a portion of the costs of such improvements by special assessment against the benefited properties. The improvements are intended to provide special benefits to the properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together tentatively constitute the “Special Assessment District.” The petitions, cost estimate, and design plans are on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purpose of hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the Road Improvement Project, the petitions requesting the Road Improvement Project, and the tentative special assessment district.
Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.
BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
DATED: May 8, 2019
PUBLISHED: May 15, 2019
MAILED: May 15, 2019
NEW PAVING – TENTATIVE
SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT
Parcel Number Address
- 08-11-434-029 5062 Waw-Ban-See Dr
- 08-11-434-036 5030 Waw-Ban-See Dr
- 08-11-434-037 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-11-435-006 5029 Waw-Ban-See Dr
- 08-12-302-018 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-302-046 8840 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-302-047 8979 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-302-054 8955 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-302-055 8900 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-302-060 8915 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-302-062 Algonquin Blvd
- 08-12-302-063 8991 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-302-064 8945 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-302-065 8850 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-302-066 4936 Neosho Dr
- 08-12-302-067 8935 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-303-016 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-303-017 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-303-020 8950 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-303-022 8958 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-303-023 8977 Shiawassee Dr
- 08-12-303-024 8963 Shiawassee Dr
- 08-12-303-025 4913 Algonquin Blvd
- 08-12-303-026 Algonquin Blvd
- 08-12-303-027 4909 Algonquin Blvd
- 08-12-304-006 4903 Algonquin Blvd
- 08-12-304-008 Shiawassee Dr
- 08-12-304-011 8912 Shiawassee Dr
- 08-12-304-012 8910 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-304-013 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-304-014 4878 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-12-306-032 8825 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-306-035 8851 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-306-039 8895 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-306-040 8857 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-306-043 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-307-008 4955 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-12-308-007 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-12-308-010 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-12-308-012 4930 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-12-308-013 4940 Neosho Dr
- 08-12-309-008 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-309-009 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-309-013 4915 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-12-351-042 8735 Mohican Dr
- 08-12-351-049 4979 Waw-Ban-See Dr
- 08-12-351-053 5011 Waw-Ban-See Dr
- 08-12-353-016 8707 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-353-027 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-353-031 8685 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-353-033 8754 Thendara Blvd
- 08-12-353-044 8751 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-309-014 8714 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-326-028 4864 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-12-331-005 Lakeview Blvd
- 08-12-331-008 Lakeview Blvd
- 08-12-353-041 8741 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-353-042 8729 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-353-043 8721 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-354-005 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-354-006 Onandaga Rd
- 08-12-354-010 8867 Mohawk Blvd
- 08-12-354-009 8895 Mohawk Blvd