Special assessment public hearing

STATE OF MICHIGAN COUNTY OF OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE THENDARA PARK COUNTRY CLUB/ SUNNY BEACH COUNTRY CLUB NEW PAVING PRIVATE ROAD SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Date:

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Time: 6:00 p.m. Place: Township Hall 6483 Waldon Center Drive Clarkston, Michigan 48346

The Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence (“Township”) has received a petition requesting a special assessment district for the construction of paved roadway in place of an existing private gravel/dirt roadway on Onandaga Court, Onandaga Road, Shiawassee Drive, Mohawk Boulevard from Thendara Boulevard east to Lakeview Boulevard, Thendara Boulevard from Just North of Mohawk Boulevard where the pavement ends and then north to where the pavement begins for public roadway, and Waw-Ban-See Drive private, all being private roads in the Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Subdivision (the “Road Improvement Project”).

Having received such petition from the record owners of land constituting more than 50% of the total road frontage upon the roads, and based upon the request in that petition, the Township Board has tentatively declared its intent to proceed with the Road Improvement Project and has tentatively decided to establish a special assessment district to defray all or a portion of the costs of such improvements by special assessment against the benefited properties.

The improvements are intended to provide special benefits to the properties identified on the attachment to this Notice, which properties together tentatively constitute the “Special Assessment District.”

The petitions, cost estimate, and design plans are on file and available for public inspection at the Township Clerk’s Office, which is located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the above time, date and location, the Township Board of Trustees shall meet for the purpose of hearing statements and objections by any interested person with respect to the Road Improvement Project, the petitions requesting the Road Improvement Project, and the tentative special assessment district.

Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the matters to be considered at the hearing to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest, or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter at or before the hearing and his or her personal appearance in such case shall not be required.

BARBARA A. PALLOTTA, CLERK CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE DATED: May 8, 2019 PUBLISHED: May 15, 2019 MAILED: May 15, 2019 NEW PAVING – TENTATIVE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

Parcel Number Address 1. 08-11-434-029 5062 Waw-Ban-See Dr 2. 08-11-434-036 5030 Waw-Ban-See Dr 3. 08-11-434-037 Mohawk Blvd 4. 08-11-435-006 5029 Waw-Ban-See Dr 5. 08-12-302-018 Thendara Blvd 6. 08-12-302-046 8840 Thendara Blvd 7. 08-12-302-047 8979 Onandaga Rd 8. 08-12-302-054 8955 Onandaga Rd 9. 08-12-302-055 8900 Thendara Blvd 10. 08-12-302-060 8915 Onandaga Rd 11. 08-12-302-062 Algonquin Blvd 12. 08-12-302-063 8991 Onandaga Rd 13. 08-12-302-064 8945 Onandaga Rd 14. 08-12-302-065 8850 Thendara Blvd 15. 08-12-302-066 4936 Neosho Dr 16. 08-12-302-067 8935 Onandaga Rd 17. 08-12-303-016 Onandaga Rd 18. 08-12-303-017 Onandaga Rd 19. 08-12-303-020 8950 Onandaga Rd 20. 08-12-303-022 8958 Onandaga Rd 21. 08-12-303-023 8977 Shiawassee Dr 22. 08-12-303-024 8963 Shiawassee Dr 23. 08-12-303-025 4913 Algonquin Blvd 24. 08-12-303-026 Algonquin Blvd 25. 08-12-303-027 4909 Algonquin Blvd 26. 08-12-304-006 4903 Algonquin Blvd 27. 08-12-304-008 Shiawassee Dr 28. 08-12-304-011 8912 Shiawassee Dr 29. 08-12-304-012 8910 Onandaga Rd 30. 08-12-304-013 Onandaga Rd 31. 08-12-304-014 4878 Mohawk Blvd 32. 08-12-306-032 8825 Thendara Blvd 33. 08-12-306-035 8851 Thendara Blvd 34. 08-12-306-039 8895 Thendara Blvd 35. 08-12-306-040 8857 Thendara Blvd 36. 08-12-306-043 Thendara Blvd 37. 08-12-307-008 4955 Mohawk Blvd 38. 08-12-308-007 Mohawk Blvd 39. 08-12-308-010 Mohawk Blvd 40. 08-12-308-012 4930 Mohawk Blvd 41. 08-12-308-013 4940 Neosho Dr 42. 08-12-309-008 Onandaga Rd 43. 08-12-309-009 Onandaga Rd 44. 08-12-309-013 4915 Mohawk Blvd 45. 08-12-351-042 8735 Mohican Dr 46. 08-12-351-049 4979 Waw-Ban-See Dr 47. 08-12-351-053 5011 Waw-Ban-See Dr 48. 08-12-353-016 8707 Onandaga Rd 49. 08-12-353-027 Onandaga Rd 50. 08-12-353-031 8685 Onandaga Rd 51. 08-12-353-033 8754 Thendara Blvd 52. 08-12-353-044 8751 Onandaga Rd 53. 08-12-309-014 8714 Onandaga Rd 54. 08-12-326-028 4864 Mohawk Blvd 55. 08-12-331-005 Lakeview Blvd 56. 08-12-331-008 Lakeview Blvd 57. 08-12-353-041 8741 Onandaga Rd 58. 08-12-353-042 8729 Onandaga Rd 59. 08-12-353-043 8721 Onandaga Rd 60. 08-12-354-005 Onandaga Rd 61. 08-12-354-006 Onandaga Rd 62. 08-12-354-010 8867 Mohawk Blvd 63. 08-12-354-009 8895 Mohawk Blvd