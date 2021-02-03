Spindler brings Anvil Award to Clarkston

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Rocco Spindler smiled as he lifted the STATE CHAMPS! Anvil Award on Friday morning from the bench where friends and classmates were admiring his latest accomplishment.

“It’s just the cap of my entire career here at Clarkston, said Spindler, a four-year starter for the Clarkston Varsity Football team, playing both sides of the ball as a lineman.

He added he had his eye on the award since 2018 when it was created. He was close to winning it last year.

“I made this my goal to come back and win this,” Spindler said.

The Anvil Award showcases the best Michigan lineman and linebackers in high school football.

The award has only gone to linebackers. Spindler is proud to be for the first linemen to receive the award.

“To be the first person with my name on it is an unbelievable, humbling experience,” he smiled. “Bringing it to Clarkston as the first person is heartwarming. I am really thankful. It was tough – a lot of hard work, working out when no one is looking. Setting a goal and achieving it is awesome. When one chapter ends another begins and this is just the final cherry on top.”

Spindler finished his senior year helping the Wolves go 7-1. He had 53 tackles, 25 assists, two sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one blocked punt, two passes batted down and one interception and 25 quarterback hurries on defense. He had 85 knockdowns on offense.

Spindler, No. 50, and teammate Garrett Dellinger, No. 74, had their numbers retired at the end of the season.

“Garrett and I were the first duo to have our jerseys retired with him and me competing for the award the entire year,” he said.

Spindler received the Anvil Award on Thursday before he left for University of Notre Dame on Saturday.

“Tomorrow going down there and start my career pretty much all over again,” Spindler said. “Start from the ground up and get ready to go again.”

The other finalists for the award were Damon Payne from Belleville, Michael Heldman from Romeo, and Rayshaun Benny from Oak Park.

STATE CHAMP! panel of experts and contributors determined the winner of the Anvil Award using the formula of performance throughout the season which was 30 percent towards total; level of competition, 20 percent; online vote, 20 percent; big-game performance, 15 percent; team success, ten percent; and highly recruited athlete, five percent.

Spindler received over 32,000 votes during the online voting.

“Thank you, Clarkston. I can’t thank the community enough for voting for me,” Spindler said. “It’s been a great ride. I hope the support continues as I go down to South Bend.”