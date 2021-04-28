Splitsville for CHS Baseball with Seaholm

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Varsity Baseball split their double header with Birmingham Seaholm on Saturday.

The Wolves lost the first game, 5-0.

“We couldn’t get anything going offensively,” said Addison Turk, head coach. “Their pitcher was very good and completely shut us down.”

Lucas McKinney and Brady Krcziok each had a hit during the game.

Alex Speer pitched 4.2 innings and had one struck out and eight hits.

“Alex threw pretty well and kept us in the game,” said Turk.

The Wolves won the second game against Seaholm with two runs in the seventh inning, 4-3.

“Robby Elliot had a nice game for us offensively with a triple and a huge lead off hit in the seventh that led us to the win,” said Turk.

McKinney was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in four innings.

Connor Aiken pitched for three innings and had two strikeouts.

“Connor and Lucas pitched really well for us,” Turk added.

McKinney also had two runs off his one hit. Elliot went 2-for-3 and hit a triple. Mason King had a double off his one hit and had one RBI. Matt Smith had one RBI.

The Wolves lost to Stoney Creek on Friday, 14-8. Both teams were tied 1-1 after the first inning.

The Cougars scored two runs in the second inning and had a big fifth inning with six runs and four more runs in the sixth inning.

“The main thing we talked about after Friday’s loss were the walks,” Turk said. “When you play good teams you can’t give them as many free passes as we did and expect to win.”

The Wolves closed the gap at the bottom of the sixth inning with five runs. Krcziok hit a double with the bases loaded bringing in three runners. He went 3-for-4 during the game.

McKinney and King both went 1-for-2 at bat and both hit a triple.

Aiken had one RBI and Zachary Cicero had one RBI.

Alex Hayward pitched three innings and had three strikeouts.

Aidan Day threw for two innings, Trevor Garrett for one inning and Joseph Mansour pitched less than one inning.

The Wolves host Rochester Adams this Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. They head to Oxford on Monday, 4 p.m.