Sports in a flash: Wolves, Mountaineers rule in points

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team posted two wins on the west side of the state last week.

The Wolves defeated Kalamazoo Blades last Friday, 8-5. They scored six goals between the first and second periods and Kalamazoo was scoreless in both.

Brandt Botterill had one goal and two assists. Ryan Bolio and Gino Giannini each had one goal and one assist for the night.

Brendan Walk, Nik Highducheck, Cameron Thomas, Trevor Gilman and Joey Ketzler scored one goal each as Ryan Galligan, Daniel Milano and Anthony Hervias had one assist each. Austin Burrum made 22 saves in the net.

The Wolves posted a 8-2 win over Portage Central the next night. The boost came in the second period where they scored five goals. Both Clarkston and Portage Central scored two goals in the final period.

Bolio and Botterill had two goals and one assist each. Austin McKay had one goal and two assists. Milano scored two goals and Giannini had one goal. Drew Stark, Cole Goble, Ben Zielke and Hervias had one assist each.

The Wolves host Walled Lake Central-Waterford United on Thursday, 5:45 p.m. and Livonia Franklin on Saturday, 8 p.m. Both games are played at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court in Bloomfield Hills.

* * *

The Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer team finished in fifth place during the OAA White No. 2 competition, Jan. 24 They scored a total of 716.02 points with 221.2 points from round one; 194.82 from round two; and 300 from round three.

They competed in the Grand Blanc Cheer Classic on Saturday, finishing in seventh place with 699.76 points from the three rounds.

* * *

Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Basketball posted a win over Detroit Cristo Rey on Jan. 21, 57-44.

Everest outscored them during three quarters including the beginning of the second half as the Mountaineers scored 16 points and held Detroit Cristo Rey to six points.

Michael Nardone led the team with 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael McGrath had 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists and Trevor Myers scored ten points.

Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Basketball team split the week. They defeated Cranbrook last Friday, 50-41. Katelyn Allen led the team with 22 points and Serra Lowney scored 17 points during the night.

They lost to Our Lady of the Lakes, 51-34, Jan. 22 Allen led the team with 12 points. Isabella Klein led OLL with 16 points.