Spray park, beach now open in town

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

The water turned on at the Renee Przybylski Memorial Spray Park last Thursday and the kids were more than ready to run through the water.

The spray park at Clintonwood Park, located 6000 Clarkston Road, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost is $2 for each child, for residents and non-residents. Ages 18 and older are free.

The capacity has been lowered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is strictly monitored by staff.

The Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors department reminds everyone to keep social distancing in mind at the spray park.

Clintonwood Park also recently renovated the bathrooms at the spray park which includes changing areas and a water bottle filler station.

Deer Lake Beach, located at 350 White Lake Road, is also now open daily, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

It is free entry for this summer. It is also swim at your own risk as there are no lifeguards on duty.

All daily launch permits are $10 per watercraft and they are sold onsite.

For both the spray park and Deer Lake Beach to open, the temperature outside must be at least 70 degrees.