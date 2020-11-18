Springfield Santa

Experience the magic of the holidays while visiting Santa’s Winter Wonderland in Springfield Township at the Hart Community Center, 495 Broadway, on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Families will be able to get their picture taken with Santa while he is in his snow globe from the North Pole. Kids can bring letters to Santa to place in his mailbox.

Families will each receive one photo per family that will be emailed to them after the event. In addition, each registered child will receive a sweet treat and a take-home craft.

Visits with Santa will be limited to a five-minute increment to accommodate one family per time slot. Family size will be limited to eight members. Register early at stpr.us as time slots are limited and will not be sold the day of the event.

Early bird rate (until Nov. 25) is $10 per family (up to three children under 12). Regular rate is $12 per family (up to three children). Additional children are $2.