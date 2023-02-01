Springfield stabbing

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

An 18-year-old Illinois man is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $2 million bond after his arraignment Jan. 27 for stabbing a Springfield Township girl he met online because she refused to have sex with him.

Julian Antonio Pinedo (pictured) is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. He was arraigned before 52-2nd District Judge Joseph Fabrizio in Independence Township. A probable cause hearing is set for Feb. 7.

“The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding.”

The incident happened during the early morning of Jan. 25 at a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay in Springfield Township. Deputies arrived at approximately 12:11 a.m. and found a 14-year-old girl on the floor of the residence bleeding from several stab wounds to her back and mid-section.

The victim’s parents were not home at the time the incident occurred. A younger sibling was in the residence asleep when the stabbing took place.

The victim was able to call her parents to let them know of the situation and they subsequently rushed home to her aid and dialed 911.

According to the victim’s statement given to police, she and Pinedo met on a social media website. He discussed coming to Michigan from his home in Monmouth, Ill. to visit her.

When he arrived at the residence, Pinedo became angry when he learned they were not going to engage in sexual activity. He stabbed her multiple times with an eight-inch knife he had purchased on Jan. 24 in nearby White Lake Township.

Pinedo then fled from the home after the assault and was arrested a short time later after calling 911 and speaking to the Waterford Township Police dispatch. A Waterford Township police officer responded to Pinedo’s location and took him into custody without incident. He was turned over to detectives and admitted that he was angry the girl would not have sex with him and that he assaulted her with a knife.

The girl remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition as of press time.