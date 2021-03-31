State appointment

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer reappointed Clarkston resident Suzanna Shkreli as the director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman.

Shkreli is currently serving as the deputy director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman (OCO) and is reappointed for a term commencing March 25, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the governor.

The OCO is housed in the Department of Technology, Management and Budget as an independent agency. The mission of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman is to help improve Michigan’s child welfare system through independently investigating complaints, advocating for children, and recommending changes to improve law, policy, and practice for the benefit of current and future generations.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.