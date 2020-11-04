State-bound after regional win at Clintonwood Park

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves ruled Clintonwood Park as the Clarkston Girls Cross Country team claimed the regional title last Friday.

“They ran really well,” said Coach Kevin Breen. “It’s just preparing ourselves and using this season to progressively get faster, making sure we are doing everything right in practices. We had done everything we needed to do to get ready for the race. Then, when the race started we showed up to run.”

The girls finished in first place with 51 points. Freshman Alexandra Brigham led the pack as she finished in fourth place in the time of 18:45.4.

Finishing in the top 15 and receiving medals were freshman Ava Tereau finished in sixth place, 18:56.8; senior Maya Bergman, ninth place, 19:13.9; and senior Mattie Drennan, 13th place, 19:26.3.

Breen added Brigham and Tereau were the first to run below 19 minutes this year.

“Solid performances,” he said. “It’s a good thing for our future.”

Freshman Kennedy Marches finished in 26th place in the time of 19:54.1; senior Shannon Billette, 29th, 19:59.7; and sophomore Cate Cotter, 39th, 20:19.7.

“We had PRs across the board,” Breen added. “Pretty much everyone PR’d today. Everything is working out like we planned – which is awesome.”

Walled Lake Northern finished in second place with 87 points and Rochester Adams, third, 103, to advance to the finals at Michigan International Speedway on Friday.

The Clarkston Boys Cross Country team finished in sixth place during the regional race with 140 points.

“We ran the best we could,” said Coach Larry Adams. “People stepped up. The seniors stepped up and did a nice job today. We were just in a tough region.”

He added going into the season the team knew it was a rebuilding year.

“They just kept getting better and better,” Adams smiled. “We improved a little bit every day. I am very happy for them.”

Junior Andrew Sesti finished in third place in the time of 15:55, qualifying to run in the state finals.

“Happy for Andrew,” said Adams.

Junior Joey Taverna finished in 20th place in the time of 16:35.4; senior Owen Kolean, 42nd, 17:04.2; freshman Andrew Floros, 51st, 17:18.2; senior Valen Kurmaniak, 59th, 17:38.2; senior Bo Anderson, 64th, 18:02.3; and sophomore Henry Poploskie, 67th, 18:26.

“Valen did a nice job and raced his best time of the year,” Adams said.

The top three teams heading to finals for the boys are Milford in first place with 54 points; Rochester Adams, second, 78; and Lake Orion, 87.

Admission for the race is $9.40 and only available online at GoFan.co.