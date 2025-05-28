State bound for fifth consecutive year

CLARKSTON — The Wolves clinched a back-to-back regional title after winning the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Tennis Regional 7 Championship at home on May 16.

Clarkston scored 19 points for first place, one more point than Rochester Adams who finished in second place with 18 points. Rochester finished in third place with 11 points.

The Wolves were undefeated in three flights to win championships on those courts.

Senior Charlotte Partchenko won the Singles Flight No. 2 defeating Savannah Duncan from Davison, 6-0, 6-0; Jimena Ochoa Ruiz from Lake Orion, 6-0, 6-1; and Elisa Benedict from Rochester Adams, 2-0, 2-0 (Default).

Senior Ava Henkel won the Singles Flight No. 4 defeating Davison’s Anna Petrach, 6-3, 6-0; Lapeer’s Sara Henry, 6-3, 6-0; and Rochester’s Claire Shin, 6-4, 6-0.

Senior Kate Ketzler and junior Lana Sloan won the Doubles Flight No. 1 defeating Oxford’s Julia Massarello and Daphne Palmer, 6-2, 6-0; Lapeer’s Antoine Bosse and Janne Valentin, 6-5, 6-0; and Rochester Adams’ Katie Fu and Stephanie Elwell, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The rest of the five flights finished as semifinalists.

Freshman Rory Hoyle went 2-1 on Singles Flight No. 1 in her first regional meet. She defeated Oxford’s Alivia P’Simer, 6-0, 6-0; and Rochester’s Kelly Cook, 6-1, 6-0. She lost to Rochester Adams’ Nicole Fu, 6-1, 6-0.

Senior Ginger Robinson went 2-1 on the Singles Flight No. 1. She defeated Waterford United’s Miley Hooper, 6-0, 6-0; and Lake Orion’s Addison Ryback, 6-0, 6-0. She lost to Rochester’s Tiffany Patalinghug, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Seniors Abby Finnerty and Lilly Stephenson went 2-1 on Doubles Flight No. 2 with wins over Lake Orion’s Lily Swatosh and Kanna Osaki, 6-1, 6-0; and Lapeer’s Jesi Caron and Allison Rutledge, 6-1, 6-1. They lost to Rochester Adams’ Ava Hanley and Myah Trame, 6-1, 6-3.

Sophomore Harper Jones and junior Lily Haviland went 2-1 on Doubles Flight No. 3 with wins over Waterford United’s Addie Zimmerman and Marissa Kallsen, 6-3, 6-1; and Lapeer’s Caris Grayvold and Charlie Mahl, 6-3, 6-1. They lost to Rochester Adams’ Maia Bak and Elizabeth Bolotov, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Senior Allison Goodrich and sophomore Emily Goodrich went 2-1 on Doubles Flight No. 4. They defeated Oxford’s Cece Kozloff and Jordyn Matteson, 6-0, 6-0; and Rochester’s Giovanna Serio and Kayla Centofanti, 6-2, 6-1. They lost to Rochester Adams’ Joanna Ouyang and Monika Camaj, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

The state championship is at Byron Center West Sports Complex and South Christian High School, May 29-31.

This marks the fifth consecutive season the Wolves are heading to the state championship.

