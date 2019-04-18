State government transparency plan

The Michigan House of Representatives voted unanimously, April 9, in favor of House Bill 4014, part of a bipartisan plan to end exemptions for the governor and state legislators from open records laws.

“Elected officials should have nothing to hide from the residents they serve,” said state Rep. Andrea Schroeder of Independence Township, top sponsor of the bill. “We owe it to the people of Michigan to be completely open and accountable. It’s time to extend open record requirements to the governor and legislators.”

The proposal would subject the governor and lieutenant governor to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and hold state representatives and senators to the Legislative Open Records Act (LORA).

The plan now advances to the Senate for consideration.