State of emergency extended

In a special meeting of the Clarkston City Council on March 30, the council voted to extend the existing state of emergency until June 30, 2021 for the safety of the city’s residents, staff, and council/board members.
All city council, board, commission and committee meetings will continue to meet virtually through June on Zoom.
The next city council meeting will be held on Monday, April 12.
