State rep disappointed with small business aid vetoes

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder last week expressed disappointment with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vetoes of small business relief that would have helped job providers rebuild, reopen, and get back on their feet.

“Small businesses across Michigan suffered when they were forced to close their doors for more than 15 months during the state’s lockdown,” said Schroeder, of Independence Township. “Now that many of those orders have been lifted, along with access to a vaccine, it truly is time to show our communities that we support their livelihoods. Many of the vetoed bills would have provided business owners with income tax relief, reimbursed them for unconstitutional fines faced during lockdown, and helped to resolve the worker shortage many across the state are currently facing.”

In a June survey conducted by the Small Business Association of Michigan, 47 percent of small business owners said they have had difficulty finding and keeping employees as the state began dialing back wide-ranging pandemic restrictions.

“Our state has returned to pre-pandemic normalcy in many ways,” said Schroeder. “Mask mandates have been lifted and restaurant capacity limitations have ended. It’s now time to fully support small businesses as they work to keep their lights on after closing their doors for so long.

“I hope the Legislature revisits these bills and that the governor reconsiders her stance, otherwise the small businesses that make up our communities could shutter forever.”

The governor vetoed six different bills in 2021 that would have helped small businesses in the wake of the pandemic, most recently vetoing legislation to end federal unemployment benefits.

House Bill 4434 would have helped small businesses find and employ able workers and not compete with additional federal dollars.