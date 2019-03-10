Stephen F. ROSE

ROSE, Stephen F.; of Grand Blanc formerly of Clarkston; passed away suddenly March 7, 2019; age 63; husband of Esther for 41 years; father of Meredith (Rob Filarecki) Rose & Nathan (Sarah Spicer) Rose; brother of Christopher (June) Rose, Patrick (Sheila) Rose, the late Hugh (late Bambi) Rose; brother in law of Harry (Ginger) Hoffman, David (Tamara) Hoffman & Sally Haynes; also survived by many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by his parents Janet & Arthur “Pete” Rose. Steve was a graduate of U of M and was an avid sports fan however a poor golfer. He will be remembered as a “gentle giant” and a good, kind person with a wonderful sense of humor. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 4:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 10am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to The Pete Rose Scholarship for Clarkston Village Players Youth Theatre.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com