Stephen F. ROSE

By on No Comment

ROSE, Stephen F.; of Grand Blanc formerly of Clarkston; passed away suddenly March 7, 2019; age 63; husband of Esther for 41 years; father of Meredith (Rob Filarecki) Rose & Nathan (Sarah Spicer) Rose;  brother of Christopher (June) Rose, Patrick (Sheila) Rose, the late Hugh (late Bambi) Rose; brother in law of Harry (Ginger) Hoffman, David (Tamara) Hoffman & Sally Haynes; also survived by many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by his parents Janet & Arthur “Pete” Rose. Steve was a graduate of U of M and was an avid sports fan however a poor golfer. He will be remembered as a “gentle giant” and a good, kind person with a wonderful sense of humor. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston  Monday 4:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 10am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to The Pete Rose Scholarship for Clarkston Village Players Youth Theatre.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com  

Stephen F. ROSE added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.