Steven Sadecki, 54

Steven Francis “Steve” Sadecki passed away April 4, 2022 at the age of 54.

Beloved son of Barbara and Gerald Sadecki. Dear brother of Mary Marlatt (Bart), Mark Sadecki (Missey), Theresa Adriaens (Steve), Anne Sadecki, and Sharon Robins (Matt). Also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his two dearest fishing and hunting friends David Buchnavich and Paul Altobelli.

Memorial visitation Friday, April 22 from 3-9 p.m., rosary at 6 p.m., at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile), Sterling Heights. A memorial mass will be said at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 38750 Ryan Rd. (S. of 17 Mile Rd.), Sterling Heights.

Memorial contributions to the Transplant Unit at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit or to any charity to support the citizens of Ukraine are appreciated.

