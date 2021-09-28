Steven Spears, 61

Steven A. Spears, of Clarkston, formerly of Kansas City, Mo., passed away September 24, 2021 at the age of 61.

Husband of Kimberly for 23 years.

Father of Cody Spears, Brandon (Chelsea) Morrison, and Charles (Enza) Morrison, grandpa of Madison, Landon, Jonathan, Elsie, Jackson, Jerry, Bella, and Michelle, son of Charles (late Sharon) Spears, brother of Beth (Stu) Lewis and Sherry (Mike) Lloyd, and son-in-law of Lowell (Diane) Connon.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his son Jon Morrison, his mother-in-law Carol Ridley, and his brother Rick (Micki) Spears .

Steve loved golfing, motorcycling, camping, and barbeque smoking. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, September 28 from 2-8 p.m. Memorial service is Wednesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.