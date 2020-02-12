Streak in league play continues over Blackhawks

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Sophomore Keegan Wasilk marked the half way mark of the first quarter for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball game against OAA Red foes Bloomfield Hills with a 3-point shot last Thursday in their 69-23 win.

It put the score at 8-0 and the run continued with another 3-pointer, this time from sophomore Fletcher Loyer off a pass from senior Matt Nicholson.

They finished the first quarter with a 17-5 lead with another 3-pointer from Wasilk and a basket and one point on the free throw line from Loyer.

“Defensively we were pretty good,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach, adding Bloomfield Hills is a really good 3-point shooting team and it was a focus for Clarkston. “Even when they did have 3-point shots they were rushed. When they were driving the lane we did a pretty good job of having Matt step up and be a good factor inside deflecting shots.”

Blackhawk Mason Canfield opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, after scoring one to end the first quarter. The Wolves responded by scoring two of their own from Loyer.

Wasilk added a perk of having a good momentum during the game was getting other players in.

“We got some kids in,” he said. “Trenton Church got in the first half and has been playing better. We got some minutes for Luke Scherler the last two games. Mike DePillo is starting to get into it and look like his old self again. It’s good to see.”

Loyer led with 27 points and had three assists. Wasilk had 12 points and five steals; senior Cole Donchez had six points and four rebounds; junior Logan Forbes had six points; junior Cole Wilson had five points; Nicholson had four points, 12 rebounds and six blocks; and sophomore Nathan Steinman had had three points and four rebounds.

“We shot the ball well,” said Wasilk. Everyone was selfless. Matt did a really nice job passing out when he got the ball. Keegan controlled the game from the point guard position. They were adjusting defenses so we had to communicate pretty effectively with our team about their changing defenses and what we had to run.”

The Wolves posted a 59-38 win over Lake Orion, Feb. 4. Nicholson led the team, scoring 17 points and he had eight rebounds. Loyer scored 14 points. Wasilk had ten points, nine assists and eight rebounds; and Church had six points.

The Wolves (12-1, 7-0 OAA Red) opened the week against Detroit Edison Academy on Tuesday.

“They are really good,” said Wasilk. “It will be fun. They are a good team.”

They head to Oak Park on Friday. The Wolves defeated the Knights in January, 63-54.

“Oak Park is good,” Wasilk added. “They played us really tough last time. Their best player, Maliq Carr, has graduated early and went to Purdue. He graduated early. Their team is still really good. It will be a good game.”

The Wolves host Eastpointe on Tuesday, Feb. 18. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.