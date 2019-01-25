STUART ANDREW BURLEIGH

BURLEIGH, STUART ANDREW of Independence, passed away January 24, 2019 at 95 years of age. Born October 8, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan son of the late Harry E. Burleigh and the late Bessie Burleigh nee Rust. Beloved husband of the late Rose Anna Burleigh and the late Lillian Burleigh; cherished father of Janet (the late Thomas) White and Richard (Wendy) Burleigh; proud grandfather of Thomas (Jelyra) White, Kimberly (Cody) Barnes, and Geoffrey Burleigh; loving great grandfather of Christopher Barnes, Maryn Barnes and Harper Barnes. Stuart worked at Sperry Vickers in Troy for 40 years. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday February 2, 2019, from 11:30-1pm at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Highway, with a Memorial Service at 1pm. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph Mercy Home Care and Hospice 34505 W. 12 Mile Rd, Suite 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 or via email https://www.trinityhealthathome.org/donate

Lourdes Senior Community 2300 Watkins Lake Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48328 or via email at https://lourdesseniorcommunity.org/

To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com