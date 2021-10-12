Student achievement the top priority for Clarkston schools

Dear CCS Families,

It’s October, the leaves are changing, the air is crisp, and there is positive energy resonating through the halls of each of our schools. As the newness of the school year wears off, we find ourselves settling in, more relaxed yet working as hard as ever.

While things are not entirely back to “normal,” we have come a long way. Starting the year together and learning in person has set all of our students and staff up for success. This continuity of learning has allowed us to reset good school patterns, establish expectations, and most importantly, build relationships that foster academic growth.

Every decision we make in Clarkston Community Schools is designed to support student achievement. I am happy to report we are already seeing progress in closing the achievement gaps and tackling the learning loss due to COVID. This year, following our strategic plan, we are moving forward with plans to provide differentiated academic opportunities and outcomes for all students. This investment in our students allowed us to add additional educators to serve as literacy and math coaches, literacy and math interventionists, and social-emotional interventionists. We have also hired additional staff to provide classroom support.

Our dedicated staff and administrators have embraced these efforts both as leaders and lifelong learners. Several times throughout the year, our staff are participating in professional development designed to strengthen and improve upon their expertise as educators. (Last Friday) across the district, our elementary teaching teams came together for learning related to dyslexia, and then all of our educators focused on a multi-tiered system of supports to analyze personalized student data. These continued efforts will help to ensure each child receives the support necessary to achieve their personal best.

We expect great things for our students and will continue to make strides toward our goals this year and in the years to come. Thank you for your support and continued partnership as we continue to raise the achievement bar for all of our students.

Sincerely,

Dr. Shawn Ryan

Superintendent of Schools