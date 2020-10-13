Student leadership at Everest

Everest Collegiate student government elections were held the week of Oct. 5, and winners were announced on Monday, Oct. 12. Pictured, from left to right, are Anthony Felix (secretary), Amelia Shripka (10th grade rep), Jake Jackson (11th grade rep), Lucia De Nigris (treasurer), Jose De Nigris (10th grade rep), Celeste James (11th grade rep), Michael McGrath (president), Maggie Smith (12th grade rep), Emiliano Ramirez (12th grade rep), Danielle Brown (vice president), and Joe Milosch (ninth grade rep). Not pictured: Lucy Thewes, ninth grade rep. Photo provided