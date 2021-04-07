Student-run blood drive all about saving lives

Clarkston High School students, from left, Matthew Lacey, Emily Davis, Thomas Tabar, Macy Coke, Cielle Azéma, and Luke Mullins are organizing a blood drive set for Friday, April 16. Photo provided

BY JACK MUELLER

Clarkston News Intern

Clarkston High School teacher Bianca Mullins, along with motivated Advanced Biology classmates, were diving into the “blood” chapter in their class when several students felt the itch to make a difference.

The result? An upcoming blood drive at River of Life Christian Church on April 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

“The blood drive was chosen as our class project because I wanted to empower the students to make a significant difference in our community,” Mullins said. “What better way to accomplish this goal than to give blood and save a life.

“While we all have varying interests ranging from mechanics, forensic science, law enforcement, interior design, zoology, and the creative arts, we all have a strong bond that ties us together and propels us to serve and give back to the community.”

Currently with 15 participants signed up, the group of students is urging the local community to step up and help save lives with them by signing up at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code “AIM.”

In order to donate, individuals must be 18 (or 16-17 with a parent’s permission), over 120 pounds and healthy.