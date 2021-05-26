Success at relay competition

Clarkston Girls JV Track and Field finished in first place at the Bill Breen JV Relays at Troy High School, May 19.

The girls ruled the track in relay events taking first place in five events and second place in one event.

The team of Ashlyn Brooks, Sammie Carpentier, Gracie Telfer and Kaelyn Rhyndress finished in first place in the 400-meter relay in the time of 58.04. The four also took first place in the 800-meter relay in the time of 2:02.27. The 6,400-meter team finished first in the time of 19:08.

Lori Wilson, Kaitlin Forshey, Olivia Galio and Mackenzie Montigano finished in the time of 11:37.18, taking first in the 3,200-meter relay.

Averil Hepler, Abby Simon, Elke Roeser and Crysta Gasiorowski finished in the time of 5:10.56 for first place in the SMR-200-200-400-800-meter relay.

Mackenzie Montigano, Annelise Lemieux, Olivia Galio and Wilson finished in second place in DMR 1,200-400-800-1,600-meter relay in the time of 15:34.14.

Finishing in top 20 in track events included: 1,600-meter run, Gasiorowski, first place, 6:20.03; Lori Wilson, second, 6:21.01; Montigano, third, 6:26.39; Roeser, 12th, 7:18.75; and 100-meter dash, Abby Simon in 17th place, 15.54; Jordyn McNaught, 19th, 15.81.

For field events; shot put, Nicole McCowey, first place, 22-05; discus, Kaelyn Rhyndress, fourth, 52-06; high jump, Sammie Carpentier, third, 4-04; and long jump, Averil Hepler, first, 13-00; Abby Simon, second, 12-09.

Clarkston finished with 84 points for first place out of eight teams. Troy took second place with 72.99 points; Troy Athens, third, 38; Royal Oak, fourth, 37; Rochester, fifth, 30; Lake Orion, sixth, 29; Farmington, seventh, 29; and Stoney Creek, eighth, 20.

The boys JV team finished in sixth place out of eight teams with 28.97 points.

Finishing in top 20 in track events included: 100-meter dash, Aidan Hepler, 11th place, 12.55; and 1,600-meter run, Mitchell Murray, 15th, 5:41.64; Matthew Boor, 18th, 5:35.32; Hunter Bogar, 5:35.87.

The Wolves finished in fifth place in two relay events with the team of Diego Garcia, Nolan Masserello, Jeshua Williams and Avery Kersjes finishing in the time of 51.17 in the 400-meter relay. The team of Massarello, Kersjes, Aiden Moreira and Aidan Kersjes finished in 1:45.84 in the 800-meter relay.

The Wolves finished the SMR-200-200-400-800-meter relay in sixth place, 4:35.87 with Massarello, Aidan Moreira, Henry Poploskie and Frank Schuster; and the DMR 1,200-400-800-1,600-mter in sixth place, 13.11.33, with Brady Bergman, Graham Rainoldi, Boor and Bogar.

For field events, shot put, Micah Duffy, third, 32-01; Cobe Panek, 18th, 27-00; discus, Duffy, third, 83-02; Panek, 16th, 69-02; high jump, Aidan Moreira, second, 5-06; Manny Miller, ninth, 5-02; and long jump, Moreira, second, 16-09; Massarello, fourth, 16-02; Miller, eighth, 14-09; Avery Kersjes, 13th, 13-10.

The top five teams were Stoney Creek in first place with 78 points; Lake Orion, second, 64.49; Rochester, third, 45.98; Farmington, fourth, 41.52; and Royal Oak, fifth, 36.02.

The Wolves finished in sixth place in the MHSAA Boys and Girls Track and Field Division 1 Region 9 on Friday at Lake Orion.

The girls team finished with 42 points and the boys finished with 51.5 points.

Ben Haas was regional champion in the shot put with a distance of 51-08 on his throw. He finished his discus event in second place with 138-05.

For track events: in the 400-meter dash, Mark Palmeter in sixth place in the time of 52.44; Brock Trevino, 15th, 54.50; 800-meter dash, Bo Anderson, seventh, 2:02.90; Alex Wilhelm, 20th, 2:10.56; 1,600-meter run, Joey Taverna, seventh, 4:31.95; Henry Poploskie, 16th, 4:52.43; 3,200-meter run, Andrew Sesti, 9:21.15; Bryce Nowik, 21st, 10:27.59; 110-meter hurdles, Drew Radlick, fourth, 16.21; and 300-meter hurdles, Robert Spencer, eighth, 42.90; Radlick, 15th, 44.96.

The 800-meter relay team of Radlick, Palmeter, Keehan LaVell and Landon Butcher finished in fourth place, 1:33.72.

Clarkston finished the 1,600-meter relay, 3:37.73; and the 3,200-meter relay, 8:49.73; taking seventh place in both.

For field events, in the shot put, Jamael McKinney, 18th, 34-06; discus, Nick Waszczenko, 19th, 96-05; high jump, Valen Kurmaniak, seventh, 5-08; pole vault, Brendan Farmer, fifth, 11-03; and long jump, Joey Taverna, eighth, 19-03; Palmeter, 13th, 18-03.25.

The top three teams for the boys competition were Fenton in first place with 105 points; Romeo, second, 77; and Lake Orion, third, 65.

Highlights for the girls included Genna Golab and Hannah Golab taking two of the top four spots in the pole vault event. Genna finished in second place with the distance of 10-03 and Hannah finished in fourth with 9-09.

For the track events: in the 400-meter dash, Emily Valencia finished in eighth place in the time of 1:03.69; Annelise Lemieux, 21st place, 1:09.16; 800-meter dash, Shannon Billette, fourth, 2:26.04; Cate Cotter, seventh, 2:29.23; 1,600-meter run, Rebekah Wilson, fourth, 5:31.16; Lori Wilson, 14th, 5:54.38; 3,200-meter run, Alexandra Brigham, 11:45.24; Mattie Drennan, tenth, 12:04.70; 100-meter hurdles, Madie Carpentier, ninth, 18.18; Brooke Perry, 11th, 18.51; 300-meter hurdles, Perry, eight, 51.26.

The 3,200-meter relay team with Billette, Drennan, Cotter and Rebekah Wilson finished in third place in the time of 9:54.26. The time of Perry, Billette, Cotter and Valencia finished in the time of 4:23.15 in the 1,600-meter relay for seventh place.

For field events, in the shot put, Phoebe Savoie finished in 13th place with 25-01.75; Kaelyn Rhyndress, 25th, 20-06.75; discus, Allie Danatzko, 13th, 74-00; Nicole McCowey, 16th, 67-06; high jump, Lily Kurmaniak, fifth, 4-10; and long jump, Katrina Massey, 14-09; Valencia, 12th, 14-07.

The top three teams for the girls competition were Lake Orion in first place with 116 points; Rochester Adams, second, 97; and Bloomfield Hills, third, 81.

Clarkston opened the week with the Freshman Oakland County Championship on Tuesday.

They host the 62nd Oakland County Championshi on Friday. The first event starts at 11 a.m.