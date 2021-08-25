Success with annual Rush for Food

Players from the Clarkston Varsity and JV Football teams collected food donations from community neighborhoods during another successful annual Rush for Food on Saturday.

They started the day with a pre-Rush breakfast, which was donated by local businesses including Neiman’s Family Market, Leo’s Coney Island, Royal Diner, Cooks Dairy Farm and G’s Pizzeria.

Then, they visited over 30 neighborhoods in the Clarkston community and collected donations which included non-perishable food items and toiletries.

With carloads full of donations, they headed to Lighthouse North, off Dixie Highway.

Once they arrived, freshman football players were ready to take bags and boxes of donations out of vehicles. The young players then sorted into boxes and took them into Lighthouse to put on the shelves.

Clarkston Cheer and Clarkston Dance teams also helped out during the 24th annual event which had a goal to collect 8,000 pounds of food.

Clarkston Chiefs, the youth football program, contributed 700 pounds of food items. Several varsity players collected the Chiefs’ donation on Tuesday, August 17 and also talked to the student-athletes about their favorite memories from youth football.

Their message had a common theme as they shared, “play hard, but have fun.”

They also shared the people the young players meet in Chiefs will be their friends for years to come.

Rush for Food collected nearly 7,000 pound of food and toiletries this year.