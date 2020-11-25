Successful season for Mountaineers

The 5th- 8th grade girls soccer team from Clarkston Everest Academy finished the season 5-0-2 and won the league for the first time since 2006.

“We are excited to get the year 2020 on the CYO banner in the gym,” said Coach Richard Cross. “They were a joy to coach and each one of them brought something unique to the team. They had an incredible spirit, work ethic, and a determination to win.”

He added the determination showed in every game, but especially during the last game of the season which they had to win or tie to win the league. The team was down 2-1 in the second half.

“The girls kept fighting and finally got the equalizer,” Cross said. “Unfortunately, because of COVID, playoffs were cancelled, and we felt we could have made a great run.”

He added a special thanks to the eighth-grade girls who were the leaders of the team.

“I have been coaching this group of eighth-grade girls for the past five years, and I have always been impressed with them,” Cross said. “They are truly incredible athletes but more importantly solid young ladies who are striving to be the best versions of themselves. They have been a joy to coach and I am really going to miss them.