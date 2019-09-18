Suicide prevention showing

With thanks to Huron Valley Optimists, “The S Word, One Word. Many Lives” is being shown at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, with guided talks following viewing.

Ages 13+ welcome. Due to the nature of the content, we ask that all attendees under age 18 be accompanied by an adult. This film contains personal accounts related to suicide and loss and highlights what it means to be an attempt survivor. Depending on your own personal history, there may be triggers for memories and feelings. The L.I.F.E. Ministry at Calvary is committed to Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness. We are a platform for community engagement on this critical and common topic that touches all ages. After the film, there will be debriefing groups based upon either a survivor experience or a loss experience. Assistance will be available onsite through resource referrals and local mental health professionals.