State Rep. Andrea Schroeder of Independence Township is offering a summer reading program to give kids a chance to be an honorary representative for a day in Lansing.

Students in elementary or middle school are eligible. To enter, pick up the representative’s summer bookmark from Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road, or fill out the online form at www.RepAndreaSchroeder.com.

Students must read 10 books before Saturday, Aug. 3, to enter the contest. One young reader and their family will be rewarded with a trip to Lansing as a “Representative for a Day.”

For more information, contact Schroeder’s office at 517-373-0615 or AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov.