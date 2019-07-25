Summer sizzler

From left, current Lansing residents and former Clarkston residents Anna Petovello, Alex Petovello, Nancy Petovello and Syren Perez enjoy a picnic at Deer Lake Beach as temperatures soared into the high 80s on July 19. Photo by Matt Mackinder

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

A line of thunderstorms broke hot weather reaching 93 degrees last week, dropping temperatures to a high of 78 degrees by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Pontiac Station.

The final performance of Concerts in the Park and the inaugural showing of Movies in the Park were cancelled, Friday night, due to the storm.

“We will consider rescheduling the movie if possible,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

The movie scheduled was “Wonder,” and the Kari Lynch Band was scheduled for the July 19 concert.

With a heat index over 100 degrees last week, the Clarkston Independence District Library and Independence Township Senior Community Center were opened as cooling centers.

Weather this weekend is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees and low of 64 degrees.

Wind gusts last weekend topped 50 mph, knocking out power to 110,000 customers throughout southeast Michigan, including more than 500 in the Clarkston area. Outages were concentrated in Washtenaw and Livingston counties. DTE workers restored power to about 33,000 by Saturday, July 20. Their goal was to restore power to 80 percent by Monday night, 90 percent by Tuesday, and the remainder by end of day Wednesday.

Contact DTE to report power loss or downed power line at 800-477-4747 or DTEenergy.com. Check online Power Outage Map at DTEenergy.com/outage.

Storm tips include:

• Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives;

• Always operate generators outdoors to avoid dangerous buildup of toxic fumes;

• Don’t open refrigerators or freezers more often than absolutely necessary. A closed refrigerator will stay cold for 12 hours. Kept closed, a well-filled freezer will preserve food for two days;

• Turn off or unplug all appliances to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave on one light switch to indicate when power is restored;

• If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, make alternative accommodations with family or friends;

• During low-voltage conditions – when lights are dim and television pictures are smaller – shut off motor-driven appliances such as refrigerators to prevent overheating and possible damage;

• Stay out of flooded or damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets or any electrically-operated appliance;

• Assemble an emergency kit with battery-powered radio, a flashlight and candles, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, bottled water and non-perishable food; and

• Keep a corded or cell phone on hand because a cordless telephone needs electricity to operate.