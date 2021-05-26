I asked a question in my headline, and I think it was an appropriate question, “Sunny and 80 for Memorial Day?” The answer, sad to say, is, “No.”

Weather prognosticator Swami Don says this weekend while, reverent and solemn, will be kinda’ sucky (which also means it will be sorta’ good). According to my phone’s WeatherBug app, in these parts, Friday looks to be kinda’ wet, and coldish — high of 52, low of 42 with a 40 percent chance of rain. Saturday, partly cloudy (which also means kinda’ sunny) with a high of 61 degrees. Sunday looks to be the best day, partly cloudy with a high of 71. On Memorial Day all signs point to (as I type this Monday, May 24) — lots of clouds, and a high of 75 degrees.

Of course, I could be wrong. (And, if you ask city officials in Clarkston and that Millennial chick from Ortonville, I’m wrong quite a bit!)

So, what do you wanna’ know about Memorial Day? Each year, my own little tribute to honor our fallen heroes is to run the following. Please clip it out, and stick it on the fridge for the entire year and let your kids read it. While we set aside this one day to remember, we should thank our lucky stars men and women are on guard everyday, 24/7 so we can roast our weenies the way we want. While it may seem we are a divided nation, we are still bonded by the blood and sacrifices of those who came before.

You’ve seen the American Legion types on the street corners selling those red, paper flowers as a fundraiser. If you missed buying yours, you can make a donation any time you want to any of the local Legion posts.

In 2003 I wrote:

Quite simply, I know the day we remember those who died in service to this country is upon us because I replaced the dusty and faded red paper poppy that hung from my rearview mirror for the past 12 months.

In towns across this nation, graying and weathered veterans don their uniforms to stand in roadways and in front of stores to sell paper poppies. Monies raised from these sales and those made by the wives and daughters of veterans help different veteran causes (not to stock the bar with booze as I have heard some speculate). So, I always feel obligated to pull out some green backs, purchase a poppy and say “thank you.” There’s been a red paper poppy somewhere in every vehicle I have owned over the years.

Come to think of it, Pops Rush, my dear and departed father, always had one in his car, too. At any rate, I always kinda figured it was a fund-raising gig, but I never — until now — researched the origins of the red poppy tradition. And, since I invested a finite amount of my life into this research, you too must suffer or be enlightened — choose your pick. Regardless, we’re taking this ride together. There is no escape.

Legends of poppy fields popping up over battlefields are reported from the time of Genghis Khan, through the Napoleonic wars and up until the first World War. Why, you may be asking? Well, dear reader, because as any Master Gardener knows, poppy seeds can lay dormant for years, only to germinate when the soil they lay in gets turned up.

After particularly bloody battles, the war dead were left or buried under the battlefield. The battlefield turned graveyard, turned to soil and poppies grew.

In 1915, Canadian military medic John McCrae penned the poem, In Flander’s Field:

In Flander’s Fields

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

In Flanders Fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders Fields.

In 1918, an American woman, Moina Michael wrote:

We cherish too, the Poppy red

That grows on fields where valor led,

It seems to signal to the skies

That blood of heroes never dies . . .

She then adopted the custom of wearing a red poppy in memory of the sacrifices of war and also as a symbol of keeping the faith. After that, those darned French adopted the custom and took it one step further. So the story goes, Madam Guerin, after returning from the United States, made and sold red poppies to raise money to benefit orphaned children and destitute women in war torn France.

Folks in England, Australia, France, Canada and the good old US of A, still continue this tradition.

From Botanical.com: Red poppies are “Corn Poppies.” This plant does not contain opium.

Corn Poppies, Papaver rhoeas, however, does contain a mild sedative that has been used since the Romans were tops in the world.

Enjoy the holiday and remember to remember.

