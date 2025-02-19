Supervisor Phyle talks township direction post election

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Independence Township has been under new leadership since the Nov. 5 election and while most residents likely haven’t felt the impact directly, the culture within the township offices has seen a shift.

It’s only been a few months now, but Supervisor Chuck Phyle has been working with leadership within the township to learn the ins and outs and how to take the township forward.

“People ask me all the time, what’s the first thing you’re going to change? And the number one thing is the culture. We have fantastic people here and I haven’t found anyone who doesn’t want to make things better, they just need the leadership to understand where they’re going and how to do it,” Phyle said. “That’s why, every day, every director’s meeting, every opportunity, I just keep going back to the culture, the culture, the culture. It’s a big tanker and it’s going to take 12 to 18 months to change that. Accountability, respect, innovation.”

His work thus far has gained approval from employees at the township like Building Director David Moran who noted that Phyle is a much different supervisor than his predecessor.

“It was apparent immediately that Mr.. Phyle was going to be a different supervisor. As the Building Official in the township, I have now worked with three different supervisors and although it is still early in his term, Mr. Phyle has shown the willingness to learn about the intricacies of municipal government,” Moran said. “He has also provided leadership for the department directors that we have not seen here in some time. To say the least, it has been a breath of fresh air to have this type of personality that is proactive in his willingness to lead the team.”

Township Treasurer Paul Brown also highlighted Phyle’s dedication to stakeholders within the community.

“While he’s only been here a couple months, the impact is already obvious. His leadership style is one of not just top down but bottom up. He really thinks about the impacts of all he does from top to bottom and he actively embraces participation of all employees to improve our services to residents,” Brown said. “I can tell you that I’m an early bird, but I rarely get here in the morning before Chuck. As far as operations goes, Chuck is very cautious not to knock over a domino without understanding the impact downstream for each department. The biggest change early on is the effort to identify our culture and embrace opportunities to improve and grow our culture with input for all the stakeholders. I personally can’t wait to see how things will improve in the coming year. It’s exciting to come to work each day.“

Last month, Phyle held his first full staff meeting and is gearing up for his State of the Township address which will take place in March alongside leadership from Clarkston Community Schools and the City of the Village of Clarkston at Clarkston High School.