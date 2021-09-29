Supporting new state budget plan

After agreeing on record-high support for K-12 schools earlier this summer, the Michigan Legislature last week finalized the rest of a state budget plan for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, state Rep. Andrea Schroeder said.

The plan funds key priorities including child care, workforce development, infrastructure and mental health – while also making state government more accessible and more accountable.

“The Legislature has had great bipartisan success putting together budgets for the next fiscal year,” said Schroeder, of Independence Township. “That’s because this plan supports shared priorities of residents in Oakland County and the entire state – helping families and communities.

“The past year and a half has been challenging, and this support is needed more than ever.”

The budget plan approved this week includes two bills. Senate Bill 82 was approved by a 99-6 vote in the House, while House Bill 4400 was approved by a 97-8 vote.

Schroeder supports budget priorities including:

—Child care and families: $1.4 billion in federal COVID relief will support grants, temporarily increase provider reimbursement rates, and make child care programs accessible to more families.

More than $600 million supports COVID relief including housing and heating assistance.

—Workforce development and the economy: The Going PRO initiative will receive $40 million, an $11.3 million increase from the current year. The Pure Michigan program will focus on boosting business in segments of the economy that were disproportionately hurt by the pandemic and shutdown orders – including tourism, hospitality and recreation.

Total funding is set at $40 million, up $15 million from the current year.

—Roads and infrastructure: The Department of Transportation budget, mostly road funding, tops $5.2 billion. The plan shifts MDOT’s $195 million share of federal COVID relief transportation funds to local governments to repair local bridges.

There is more money for clean water projects, dam repairs, and community development.

—Mental health: Support is increased in a variety of ways, including $2.5 million to support first responders. Additional mental health support is provided for child care providers, non-profit mental health clinics, mental health nurse practitioners, problem-solving courts and many other programs.

Schroeder, a longtime advocate of mental health programs in schools, noted the K-12 budget for next fiscal year includes $53.9 million – an increase of $17 million compared to the previous year – specifically for school mental health and support services.

Government accessibility is also an important of the state budget, with language emphasizing Secretary of State and Unemployment Insurance Agency offices must be open for in-person, walk-in service.