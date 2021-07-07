Suspected overdose

On June 27 at 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to Willowpark Drive for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies were met by the victim’s father. The father told the deputies he had entered the apartment and discovered his daughter, a 35-year-old Independence Township resident, lying on the floor, beyond help and obviously deceased.

Deputies observed suspected narcotics paraphernalia near the body.

The Independence Township Fire Department came to the scene. Paramedics sent telemetry to McLaren Clarkston Hospital where a physician pronounced the subject dead.

Family members stated the deceased had several medical issues.

Detectives and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and began their respective investigations.

The medical examiner took custody of the deceased.

An autopsy has been scheduled.