Suspects sought in robberies

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in two smash-and-grab gas station robberies, Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a glass breakage alarm at the Sunoco Gas Station in the 7600 block of S. Ortonville Road, 3:36 a.m., June 24.

Surveillance video showed the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored Pontiac G6 sedan. One of two suspects was seen breaking the front door glass with a rock. The two suspects entered the store and stuffed cigarettes into a large plastic bag. A third suspect remained inside the vehicle. The suspect vehicle was last seen turning onto southbound I-75.

The suspects are described as a white woman wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “Queen” in white lettering, a white mask covering her face, gloves and a green bandana covering her hair; and a white man, approximate 5’ 10” tall, heavy set build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, a black mask covering his face, white tennis shoes and bright green gloves.

A third suspect who remained seated in the driver’s seat is a man believed to be heavy set.

At 4:11 a.m., June 24, deputies responded to several burglary alarms from the Shell Gas Station in the 2200 block of Crooks Road. at M-59. Surveillance video showed the same vehicle and suspects again breaking through the door glass with a rock and stealing cigarettes. The suspect vehicle was last seen turning onto southbound Crooks Road and then entering the westbound ramp of M-59.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous and there is a cash reward of $1,000.