Suzanne ZANOTTI (Frankenfield)

ZANOTTI (Frankenfield), Suzanne; lifelong Clarkston resident; formerly of Detroit; passed away unexpectedly January 4, 2020; age 80; Beloved mother of Lisa (Bob) Fuller, Andrea (Brian) Gumbko & Gina Zanotti; “Grandma Sue” of Rachel Fuller, Carly (Charlie) Duncan, Devin (Lauren) Fuller, Anthony (Amanda) Fuller, Isabella, Alina, Sophia, Cecilia & Dominic Gumbko; also survived by 8 great grandchildren; sister of Judy Ogden & the late Patt Illoui. Susanne was a master gardener, land conservancy advocate and massage therapist. Many may remember her as a waitress at Clarkston Café and a “picture lady” at Clarkston Elementary. She enjoyed playing racquetball, sewing, playing cards, cooking, gardening and entertaining friends and family. Sue loved her family and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Monday, January 6th from 4:00pm-6:00pm & 7:00pm-9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Service Tuesday, January 7th at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment The Preserve -All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarkston Land Conservancy. Please leave a memory or condolence on Sue’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com