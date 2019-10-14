Sydney L. STANDRING

STANDRING, Sydney L.; of Clarkston; Oct. 13, 2019; age 90; preceded in death by wife Kathleen & sons: Sydney, Tom & Jim; father of Philip (Leta) Standring, Eileen (Larry) Larson & Eric Standring; grandpa of Nick, Allison & Bob; great grandpa of Kaylee & Jesse. Sydney retired from General Motors and was a talented pattern maker. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and traveling the world. Memorial service Saturday, Oct 19th at 4:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 3:00pm. Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com