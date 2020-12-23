Taking a look at the beginning of 2020 in Clarkston athletics

Athletes found success in their competitions the beginning of 2020 before COVID-19 stopped winter tournaments and the spring season in March.

January 8

Back in business after break: It was a great night for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team as they posted a 65-56 win over Carman Ainsworth. During the game Matt Nicholson had 27 rebounds, the most for a Wolf in the previous five years.

Hoopsters have high hopes for new year: The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team headed into break with a close 60-54 loss against Southfield Arts & Technology. They came back from break with high hopes for the new year.

Victory on the ice: The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team opened the new year with a 3-1 win over Rochester United with two goals from Cam Thomas and one from Tate Phares.

January 15

League play starts with wins: The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team opened the OAA Red league with two wins against Lake Orion and Birmingham Seaholm.

January 22

3-pointer sparks win: Izzy Hadley sank a three-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team a 10-7 lead after the first quarter over Bloomfield Hills. They finished the game with a 53-33 win.

Seniors lead skiers to wins on slope: The Clarkston Boys and Girls Ski teams opened their season with wins over Cranbrook and the combined team of Troy/Berkley/Avondale.

Top scores at cheer contest: The Everest Collegiate Competitive Cheer opened their season with a first place finish in their division at the Mardi Gras Invitational at Oxford High School.

January 29

Bain called up to big leagues: Max Bain dreamt of playing Major League Baseball since he was a kid. The dream came true as the 2015 Clarkston High School graduate was signed by the Chicago Cubs.

100 wins for wrestlers: Jacob Jones and Ashton Anderson hit career milestones on the wrestling mats as they each won their 100th match against Oxford.

February 5

Winning streak continues: Matt Nicholson was a threat on the court against West Bloomfield with his first triple double as he had 34 points, 22 rebounds and 12 blocks in the 67-54 win.

Early 3-pointers seal win: Maddie Skorupski and Olivia Toderan set the tone in their 68-44 win over Stoney Creek in the first minute. Skorupski scored a 3-pointer shot ten seconds into the game and Toderan made one of her own less than 40 seconds later.

February 12

Perfect game gives Wolves boost in win: Logan Sutherland knew he had to do his best against his opponent from Birmingham. He did – by bowling a perfect game of 300 for his first time.

Champion wrestlers in OAA: The Wolves finished in third place at the OAA Red Wrestling tournament at Clarkston High School with 155.5 point. Hayden Payne, Drew Stark, Dru Martin and Auggie Anderson finished as champions in their weight classes.

February 19

Racers zoom towards states: The Wolves punched their tickets for the MHSAA Division 1 Ski State Finals after the boys and girls varsity teams qualified during the regional meet at Pine Knob Ski Resort.

Wrestlers pin down district championship crown: The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team claimed their 14th consecutive district crown in the MHSAA Division 1 District 105 meet at Lake Orion with wins over the Dragons, 46-19, and Waterford Kettering, 52-18.

February 26

Hoopsters see Red again: Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball players upheld a tradition established when some of them were in diapers as they captured their 14th consecutive OAA Red title with a 63-48 win over Ferndale, remaining undefeated in the league.

Going to Kalamazoo: The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team headed back to Kalamazoo after making it into the Elite Eight after winning their second consecutive regional title.

Honored to be named to Hall of Fame: Steve Himburg was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, commermorating a lifetime of service.

March 11

Kudos to district champs: Enthusiastic cheers greeted the Wolves as they defeated three teams to win the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Basketball District 5 crown.

Wolves head into postseason undefeated in league: Opening with a 14-point run in their final game of the regular season, the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated Lake Orion, 57-45, going 12-0 in the OAA Red league.

All-State wrestlers at Ford Field: Jacob Jones and Ashton Anderson finished All-State during the MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Individual State Championship. Anderson finished in third place in the 125-pound weight class and Jones finished in fifth place in 215-pound weight class.

Finish at states: Courtney Bayley took All-State honors, finishing in fourth place in the slalom race during the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Ski State Finals.

March 18

Win before season suspended: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated Oxford in the district semifinals, 79-38. The championship game between the Wolves and Lake Orion was suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sports suspended for corona: The bleachers were empty and the Dan Fife gymnasium was dark, March 13, after a directive from Michigan High School Athletic Association halted the scheduled boys basketball district final game. MHSAA suspended all winter tournaments, effective immediately on March 12, following the most recent COVID-19 update in Michigan.