Tamara R. HOLDEN (FARNSWORTH)

HOLDEN (FARNSWORTH), Tamara R. “Tami”; of Clarkston formerly of Waterford; passed away unexpectedly September 2, 2019; age 53; loving mother of Chelsea Ann Holden & Troy W. Holden III; proud grandmother of Autumn Holden; beloved daughter of Howard and Patricia Farnsworth; dear sister of Mark (Kathy) Farnsworth and Laura (Brooke) Davis. Preceded in death by her brother Howie. Former spouse of Troy W. Holden, Jr. for 33 years; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Tami graduated from Waterford Kettering class of 1984. Family and friends may visit Sunday 3-5 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with a memorial service following at 5 pm. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.