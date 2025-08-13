Team RUSH rumbles during the offseason

MASON — Team RUSH 27 Robotics team kept active with a off season FIRST competition at the Rainbow Rumble at Mason High School, July 25-27.

Team Leader Kyle Hughes shared it was a successful weekend at the Rainbow Rumble, an event which promotes inclusivity in FIRST.

After the qualification rounds, the team was seeded third and captained the No. 2 alliance alongside Team 302, the Dragons of Lake Orion, and Team 3641, The Flying Toasters of South Lyon. The alliance finished the event after being eliminated during the semifinals. Team RUSH finished the finished with a 8-6 record.

“The team did a really good job coming together for this event,” Hughes shared. “There were teams from all over the state and one from Tennessee. It’s so fun to participate in these events because the pressure is off – it’s a time to play.”

She added off season events are important for the team.

“It allows students an opportunity to see what positions we have during competition season and can start working towards those spots,” she said. “At this event we were rotating new drivers with our two experienced drivers, Aubrey Spencer and Ameera Abdellateef, to see what talent has joined the team this year. The playoffs were with Aubrey and Ameera driving and operating. This is no different than watching the Detroit Lions in preseason games. We just need to see who can do what and align the team with our talent.”

Senior Leila Rickert received the $500 Rainbow Rumble Scholarship for her efforts in promoting inclusivity within FIRST and her community. The team also won the “Alumni Award,” recognizing their outstanding alumni and their continued support of FIRST and Team RUSH.

The next tournament is the Kettering Kickoff at Kettering University in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 20. Admittance is free and Team RUSH invites the community to come out to cheer them on.

