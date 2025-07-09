Teams race for the RUSH Cup this Saturday

By Wendi Reardon Price

CLARKSTON — It’s less than a week until the cardboard and duct tape boats for the annual RUSH Regatta set sail on Deer Lake this Saturday.

Team RUSH 27 Robotics students are finishing up their boats, wrapping last minute preparations and making sure everything is set with sponsorships.

“We are essentially finished building the boat,” said Billy Edwards, a sophomore on Team 5. “We just need to work on painting it and layering it with polyurethane. In terms of fund-raising, we are doing well. For pledges, we are second. When we get the money, we will be in a very nice position moving forward.”

“We are finishing painting our boat and more sealing this week,” said David Akers, a senior on Team 1. “For funding most members of our team have reached their minimum goal of $1,000 and are working on finishing collections.”

Both shared their teams have had ups and downs during the last weeks but they have made it through.

“One of our greater struggles – staying focused was a bit tough” Edwards said. “It ended up putting us in to some tight situations. Yet, we took a step back, assessed the situation, and realized we needed to focus in if we were to finish everything and still have it be good quality work when we finished.”

Akers added some of the students on Team 1 are new to the regatta.

“This leads to me trying my best to make sure we stay on track, and they know what we need to accomplish at what time,” Akers said.

Both teams are ready with their themes. Team 5 is turning their boat into the Hogwarts Express and turning themselves into beloved characters from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Team 1 also found inspiration in the movies and is doing “How to Train Your Dragon.”

“We all wanted something that we liked. We even watch movies while working,” Akers said.

Akers and Edwards said their teams are also ready for this year’s end game.

“The end game will be scoring a game item called algae from our season game last year into something after the boat race round,” Akers said.

“For our end game, we plan on finishing up our boat with the rest of the presentation and adding the train smokestack for holding the algae ball which we will end up throwing in boat race end game,” Edwards shared.

All teams are vying for the RUSH Cup, which goes to the team who earns the most total points in the Cash Crusaders, Wicked Fast Watercraft and Enterprising & Seaworthy categories.

Edwards said Team 5 will win it all this year.

“We will win the RUSH Cup because we are evenly matched in all categories,” Edwards said. “Our fund-raising is very good as well as we are pretty confident in our boat and presentation with the other aspects we have going for us.”

Akers said Team 1 is the team who will win 2025.

“We will win the RUSH cup because of the spirit our team has,” Akers shared. “They are very excited all the time and it keeps me going when I feel we are having struggles.”

The annual RUSH Regatta, held at Deer Lake Beach at 350 White Lake Road, kicks off with the boat parade at noon this Saturday. Then, the teams will take to the water.

If unforeseen circumstances come up the event will be postponed to Saturday, Aug. 2.