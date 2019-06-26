Telecom towers

On behalf of T-Mobile, this will advise interested members of the general public as follows. T-Mobile intends to install nine telecommunications antennas at a centerline height of 116 feet on a 112-foot water tower located at 9075 Big Lake Road, Clarkston, Oakland County, MI 48347. Members of the public interested in submitting comments on the possible effects of the proposed co-location on properties included in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places may send their comments to Anna Farrell, Trileaf Corporation representative acting on behalf of T-Mobile, 1821 Walden Office Square Suite 510, Schaumburg, IL 60173 or call at 630-227-0202.