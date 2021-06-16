Tennis closes season in the state championship in Lansing

The Wolves finished their trip at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Girls Tennis State Finals with three points, June 4-5.

Zoe Paxton and Sam Galley, on Doubles No. 1 Court, won their first round over Novi’s Jenna Patel and Kako Kobayashi, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2. They lost their second round against Grosse Pointe South’s Kate and Claire Beardslee, 6-0, 6-0.

Penny and Charlotte Wilson, on Doubles No. 3 Court, won their first round over Farmington Hills Mercy’s Alyson Volade and Sabrina VanAcker, 6-2, 6-2. They lost their second round to Ann Arbor Pioneer’s Aditi Ganesan and Eleanor Vogel, 6-2, 6-2.

Nina Gutierrez and Elise Duhaime, on Doubles No. 2 Court, lost their first round to Ann Arbor Pioneer’s Shruthi Chakravarthy and Mia Berens, 6-0, 6-1.

Abigail Walker and Kendall Woodward, on Doubles No. 4 Court, lost their first round to Stoney Creek’s Katie Fogler and Peyton Donavan, 6-1, 6-0.

All four singles players lost their first rounds as Abbey Labatte lost to Traverse City Central’s Ivy Walker on Court No. 1, 6-2, 6-3; Katarina Fisher lost to Novi’s Hikaru Ishibashi on Court No. 2, 6-3, 6-1; Lauren Sielinski lost to Hudsonville’s Taylor Nedereld on Court No. 3, 7-5, 6-0; and Maddie Gurn lost to Canton Salem’s Emma Telepo, 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4.

Ann Arbor Pioneer and Bloomfield Hills tied for the state championship, each with 30 points. Birmingham Seaholm finished in third place with 20 points as Grosse Pointe South, Midland Dow and Troy tied for fourth with 16 points.

Clarkston tied with Stoney Creek for 19th place, both scoring three points. It was the first trip for the Wolves since 2015.